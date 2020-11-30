Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Universal Studios Japan will open Super Nintendo World in February

Universal Studios Japan will open Super Nintendo World in February

November 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
November 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Universal Studios Japan will open Super Nintendo World on February 4, 2021 after some delays.

As reported by Bloomberg, the mammoth $580 million attraction will bring a number of iconic Nintendo experiences to life, including a Mario Kart ride that'll whisk people through a life-sized version of Bowser's Castle.

Much like a certain plumber, visitors will also be able to collect virtual coins as they explore the park, while it'll also be possible to interact with certain features using a Switch console. 

Nintendo had initially hoped to open the park in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but that date was ultimately pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic -- which also resulted in the Olympic Games being rescheduled.

Outlining its vision for Super Nintendo World back in 2016, the company said the attraction would create around 1.1 million jobs within the next decade, and also pump around 11.7 trillion yen ($101.2 billion) into the Japanese economy.

