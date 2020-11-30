Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sega unveils never-before-seen prototype 'Venus' handheld

November 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
November 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing, Video

Sega has pulled back the curtain on a prototype handheld called the Venus that served as the precursor to the Genesis Nomad. 

As spotted by Nintendo Life, the company briefly spotlighted the vintage hardware during a video history lesson hosted by Sega producer and manager Hiroyuki Miyazaki. 

The historical deep dive charts Sega's hardware lineage, and offers a glimpse at the never-before-seen prototype -- which sports a less angular design and more metallic finish than the final consumer model that eventually launched in North America in 1995 as the Nomad. 

"Venus was a portable Mega Drive that was released only in North America as the Nomad," explains Miyazaki. "It's a Mega Drive with an LCD screen, [and] it accepts the North American Genesis cartridges. Recently I discovered a prototype of it, and this is the first time for it to be shown publicly.

"You can see its codename is printed on the body here: Venus. This portable console was released in 1995 after both the Super 32X and the Saturn."

Although the Nomad is widely considered a commercial failure after selling just 1 million units in around four years, it still garnered praise for being the first true 16-bit handheld, and it's interesting to see how the device took shape behind closed doors.

You can watch the full history lesson (with captions) by checking out the video embedded above. 

Related Jobs

DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[12.01.20]
Senior Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.30.20]
Senior Camera Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.30.20]
Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.30.20]
Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image