Video: A look at Insomniac Games' cache simulator

November 30, 2020 | By Staff
In this 2017 GDC session, Insomniac Games' Andreas Fredriksson presents Insomniac Games' Cache Simulator, an in-house tool developed to gain additional insights into cache performance and utilization of arbitrary CPU code.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

