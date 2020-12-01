Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Supercell shutting down Hay Day Pop after less than a year

December 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Supercell is ending development on its match puzzler Hay Day Pop less than a year after it launched.

The mobile title was soft launched back in March, but according to Supercell has failed to meet its own "high standards." As such, the company has issued a final update to see players through until it shuts down game servers on February 1, 2021.

"As many of you know, we here at Supercell set high standards for our games, and our goal is to ensure that each game we release will be played for years and remembered forever," wrote the company in a statement.

"With the community's help, we made some great changes to the game that made it more fun with every update that we released. We believe our players deserve to play the very best games. Sadly, despite all of our efforts, we feel that Hay Day Pop does not meet the standards we have set for ourselves and our players."

Supercell has offered to transfer any diamonds, Hay Day Pop's in-game currency, over to its other games so players don't lose cash -- although it seems straight-up refunds aren't being issued.

