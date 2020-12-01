Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EG7 pens deal to acquire EverQuest and H1Z1 dev Daybreak for $300 million

EG7 pens deal to acquire EverQuest and H1Z1 dev Daybreak for $300 million

December 1, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
December 1, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Daybreak Game Company, the game dev studio behind the early MMO EverQuest and more recent forays into online play like Z1 Battle Royale, is set to be acquired by Enad Global 7 (EG7).

The deal will see EG7 scooping up 100 percent of the shares in Daybreak for a total of $300 million in both cash and EG7 shares.

“Daybreak Games has an incredible legacy, an impressive portfolio of game franchises and the most incredible community of players," reads a statement from Daybreak CEO Ji Ham.

"Combined with EG7, we are better positioned to expand on those amazing IPs, grow its development teams and player communities and fund exciting future games."

On EG7's part, the company says the Daybreak purchase will bolster EG7's game portfolio of games and properties while also bring strong development, operations, and strategy teams from Daybreak into the fold.

This is also the second major acquisition the company has announced this week, following yesterday's news that it is set to acquire MechWarrior dev Piranha Games for $24.2 million.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.01.20]
Senior Technical Designer
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[12.01.20]
Senior Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.30.20]
Senior Camera Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.30.20]
Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image