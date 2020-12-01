Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Salesforce to acquire Slack in $27.7 billion deal

Salesforce to acquire Slack in $27.7 billion deal

December 1, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
December 1, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Last week's rumors of an impending Slack acquisition look to have been right on the money. Salesforce today announced that it is officially acquiring Slack, the chat app widely used by companies in many industries, including game development.

While Slack has been a front runner in the world of business-focused chat platforms for some time now, it and other similar communication tools have become invaluable for teams working remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal sees Salesforce shelling out $27.7 billion to Slack shareholders for the purchase, partially in cash and partially in shares of Salesforce stock. While announced today, the deal isn't expected to close until at least Q2 of Salesforce's fiscal year in 2022, pending approval by Slack stockholders and regulatory approval.

Salesforce says this joining of forces will enable the duo to "give companies a single source of truth for their business and a unified platform for connecting employees, customers and partners with each other and the apps they use every day, all within their existing workflows."

"As software plays a more and more critical role in the performance of every organization, we share a vision of reduced complexity, increased power and flexibility, and ultimately a greater degree of alignment and organizational agility," reads a statement from Slack CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield. "Personally, I believe this is the most strategic combination in the history of software, and I can’t wait to get going.”

As a bit of a fun fact, Slack Technologies as a company was once known as Tiny Speck. During that time, from its founding in 2009 until around 2014, Butterfield's company made a name for itself as the developer of a browser-based massively multiplayer online game called Glitch. The game was eventually shuttered in 2012, though its assets were released into the public domain the year after.

For those curious, find Butterfield's reflections on Glitch here in this 2012 chat ahead of the game's closure.

Related Jobs

Petroglyph Games
Petroglyph Games — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[11.30.20]
Graphics Engineer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[11.30.20]
Game Network Engineer
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[11.26.20]
(Senior) QA Test Engineer
Gameforge AG
Gameforge AG — Karlsruhe, Germany
[11.26.20]
Lead Game Design


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image