Get a job: Join Gameloft as a Lead Game Designer

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Gameloft Australia in Brisbane is seeking a passionate Lead Game Designer to join our professional team and deliver fresh experiences for players. Our projects offer development challenges across a wide spectrum, presenting unique opportunities for developers from all backgrounds.

Being a Lead Game Designer at Gameloft means more than designing games. We have to understand the experience we want to create for players, and then design the game features or changes required to bring this experience into reality. From prototyping new concepts to balancing gameplay, designing systems or crafting ground-breaking mechanics, your work will have the potential to inspire gamers and designers for years to come. Comprehensive design sensibilities, problem-solving, agile execution, and considered communication are our tools of the trade as we strive to bring new experiences to our audience.

Responsibilities

Actively work as part of a team, collaborating with all disciplines to gather input to craft the best concepts and realise compelling gameplay experiences

Ideate and champion a vision bringing clarity to the teams as to what the goals are and why

Craft design documentation for presentation to both internal and external stakeholders

Thrive in an environment that values rapid prototyping and pitching, you will be generating ideas while recognising that great ideas can come from anyone, with a professional maturity to let go of the ideas that don't make it

Bring hands on experience to the role and not shy away from getting stuck in, to craft prototypes and refine gameplay experiences, getting to the essence of why a mechanic is fun and memorable

Embody an agile mindset, understanding the need for iterative design and being adept at breaking down high level design concepts into achievable goals based on core value

Requirements

A seasoned game designer; with 6+ years shipping titles in design roles, with at least one in a lead position across multiple platforms

A natural mentor; you can motivate and support other designers, guiding them towards success

A leader, capable of growing and managing a creative group of people in a dynamic environment

A strong communicator; your verbal and written communications are precise and unambiguous; your best work comes from collaboration and you believe that excellence comes from dynamic communication throughout the design process

A design virtuoso; you concisely articulate and envision game concepts, analysing and ruminating mechanics with balance; you’re fluent in prevalent game systems and mechanics but have the critical thinking skills to know when it's time to try something novel

A gamer; you are passionate about games with a wide breadth of game knowledge that you've enjoyed, and you easily identify and explain a game's strengths and weaknesses.



Other benefits:

Well remuerated role for an experienced candidate.

Production bonuses available for successful submission of games to schedule and reward for successful game launch.

Diverse and strong team of high performing senior game developers and creatives.

Additional benefits such as gym membership support paid monthly.

Experienced team of Leads who have worked in collaboration for a minimum of 12+ months.

Flexible working allows for great work/life balance in an outcomes focussed industry.

Studio in great CBD location close to trains and buses and river transport.

