Apple picks Genshin Impact as its iPhone Game of the Year

December 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Apple has named its favorite games of the year as part of its App Store Best of 2020 awards, and there are some familiar faces among the winners. 

Genshin Impact was named the iPhone Game of the Year, with MiHoYo's free-to-play RPG having found critical and commercial success on mobile platforms since launching in September this year. 

Riot Games' card battler Legends of Runterra took home the iPad Game of the Year award, while ZA/UM's critically acclaimed RPG Disco Elysium was crowned the Mac Game of the Year. 

Dandara: Trials of Fear from Raw Fury was christened the Apple TV Game of the Year, and Sneaky Sasquatch from RAC7 completed the set after scooping up the Apple Arcade Game of the Year award. 

If you're interested in seeing which non-game apps made the cut, you can check out Apple's full Best of 2020 list right here.

