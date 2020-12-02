Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
Fortnite's Season 4 finale attracted a record 15.3 million concurrent players

December 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Fortnite's latest season ending event pulled in a record 15.3 million concurrent players, according to developer Epic. 

The company shared the milestone in a tweet, where it revealed that 3.4 million people also watched the event unfold on YouTube Gaming and Twitch. 

The finale to Season 4, which told a superhero-themed narrative called 'Nexus War,' saw players band together to take down Marvel super villain Galactus.

The one-time event took place on December 1 at 4pm ET, and was open to players on all platforms except iOS -- where Fortnite remains stuck in Season 3 limbo due to Epic's ongoing legal dispute with Apple.

