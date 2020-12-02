Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Dauntless dev Phoenix Labs opens two new studios to support growth

Dauntless dev Phoenix Labs opens two new studios to support growth

December 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
December 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs has established two new studios in Montreal and Los Angeles to help facilitate growth. 

The Montreal office will be led by industry veteran and Ubisoft alum Andre Roy, while the Los Angeles studio will be overseen by former Riot Games product manager Omar Kendall. 

The new openings will allow Phoenix Labs to increase its headcount to 250 employees by the end of 2021, and will also support the development of new game prototypes as well as the continued expansion of Dauntless -- which has amassed over 25 million players since launching in May 2019.

"Phoenix Labs' strategy for establishing these teams starts with investing in strong leaders and core groups in each location, and empowering them to foster team growth organically," explained the company in a press release.

