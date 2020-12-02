Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Dead Cells surpasses 3.5 million sold ahead of second DLC announce

December 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Motion Twin's vibrant roguelike Dead Cells has officially sold more than 3.5 million copies across all platforms, a milestone that comes a little over two years since it emerged from early access back in 2018.

The team revealed this latest achievements alongside news that it plans to launch Dead Cells' second DLC, Fatal Falls, in early 2021.

Dead Cells launched for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch back in 2018. In the years since, the team has also rolled out mobile versions for iOS and Android, a process the porting team at Playdigious detailed in detail in a Gamasutra story last year.

All in all, this makes for around 1 million total sales in the last year or so given that the Dead Cells crossed the 2.4 million sales mark back in September 2019 thanks in no small part to its 'ridiculous' reach on Switch.

