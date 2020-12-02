CDPR will take down Cyberpunk 2077 streams & let's plays aired before launch

CD Projekt Red knows full well that copies of Cyberpunk 2077 can and will make it into the hands of players before the game's official December 10 launch, but the Polish developer now warns it has a zero tolerance policy for early streams and let's plays of the game.

Taking to Twitter, CD Projekt shared a brief statement warning content creators that it'll be working to take down streams, let's plays or "any similar content" before December 9, specifically at 3AM PST.

The policy, and CD Projekt Red's up-frontness about it, highlight problems with that delicate balance between promotion and game-spoiling content that can arise on streaming and video platforms with a major game release.

Other studios have attempted to address those issues in their own ways in the past (like Atlus's strict rules on how much of Persona 5 can be streamed or used in videos online), but those polices are often met with pushback online.

"We're getting closer and closer to launch and chance are some of you will get your hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 before release day," reads CDPR's statement, found here. "However difficult this might be for us to achieve, our ambition is for gamers all across the world to have the same—spoiler free—experience at the time the game releases."

"This is why we kindly ask you NOT TO stream/let's play, or release any similar content before December 9th, 12PM CET / 3 AM PST. We will send MAX-TAC (you know, the guys who take down videos) after everyone who does. After that date, however, we would love if you streamed everything like there's no tomorrow."

MAX-TAC is, of course, a fictional in-universe police force for the world of Cyberpunk 2077, but CDPR's warning about early content still rings true. On Twitter the policy is already being met with a mix of agreement and disappointment, with some folks pointing out how strict enforcement of digital content is not very cyberpunk of CDPR itself.