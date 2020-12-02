Esports platform Smashgg acquired by Microsoft

Microsoft has officially acquired the online esports organization platform Smash.gg, an acquisition that has been made official after news broke via a small website update earlier today.

Because of the somewhat silent nature of the acquisition, there's no real details quite yet on how much the purchase of Smash.gg ultimately set Microsoft back. When reached for comment, Microsoft's PR agency pointed toward a three tweet thread from Smash.gg on the deal.

According to those tweets, Smash.gg as a platform isn't going anywhere. The company says that its community and tournament organizers "will continue to benefit from the Smash.gg platform" while the company itself joins the Microsoft Content Services team and will now have Microsoft's resources and support at its back.

"For now, it's business as usual as our combined team continues to support our community and tournament organizers," concludes the thread. "We're excited about this acquisition's potential to further empower the esports community and expand Smash.gg's reach and scale."

Interestingly, Smash.gg got its start as a community-led tournament organization tool for Nintnedo's Super Smash Bros series, but has since expanded its reach outside of Smash and into the wider world of competitive games.