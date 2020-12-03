Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Avalanche founder Christofer Sundberg forms new studio Liquid Swords

Avalanche founder Christofer Sundberg forms new studio Liquid Swords

December 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
December 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Avalanche Studios founder and former chief creative officer Christofer Sundberg has established a new studio called Liquid Swords. 

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, the new studio will create open world action experiences for next generation consoles, streaming platforms, and PC. 

Sundberg departed Avalanche in February 2019 after 16 years at the studio, just over a year after it was acquired by Nordisk Film for $114 million.

During his tenure, he led development on the original Just Cause and helped turn the title into a successful franchise. He also oversaw massive growth, turning Avalanche into a global company with four studios spread across two continents. 

Outlining his vision for Liquid Swords, Sundberg said he wants to "bring back game development to where it should be" by focusing on creativity and fun rather than "business plans and spreadsheets."

"The games we create at Liquid Swords are focused on high action and giant spectacle. After living and breathing the Just Cause franchise from the day I started Avalanche Studios to the eventual sale of the company, I am excited to come back and create spectacular experiences for players to explore, share and enjoy," he said in a press release shared on Facebook.

"We have no intention of reshaping the world of storytelling as we know it. Our road to leaving our mark and making a difference in the industry is built first and foremost on games that are immediately accessible and consistently rewarding."

He also intends to eventually open multiple studios under the Liquid Swords banner, and will share more details on those future plans in 2021.

