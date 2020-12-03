Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Small developers and creators can now use FMOD Studio for free

December 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
FMOD has made its end-to-end audio solution FMOD Studio free for indie developers whose yearly revenue is less than $200,000.

The company said it wanted to make licensing simpler for small studios and creators who use the software, which has been designed to streamline game audio creation and maintenance. 

"Great news for indies! In an effort to make licensing simpler, FMOD Studio is now free for commercial use without yearly limits," wrote FMOD on Twitter. "Release as many games as you want as long as your overall yearly revenue is less than $200,000."

Extra legal documentation explains that qualifying creators must be working on a project with a development budget of less than $500,000. For more information relating to FMOD, check out the full End User License Agreement right here.

