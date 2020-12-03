Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama forms Bokeh Game Studio

December 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing, Video

Silent Hill, Siren, and Gravity Rush creator Keiichiro Toyama has departed SIE Japan Studio to form Bokeh Game Studio.  

Joining Toyama at the new opening are long-time collaborators and fellow SIE Japan Studio alumni Kazunobo Sato and Junya Okura. 

All three will take leadership roles at Bokeh, with Toyama serving as creative director, Okura stepping up as game director, and Sato taking on the role of producer. 

In an announcement video, the trio explained they created Bokeh to regain their creative freedom and chart their own path. The brief video also features concept art that suggests Bokeh's first project could very well be a horror title. 

"First I want to fulfill our fans' expectations, but at the same time I want to go back and enjoy how fun it is to make games. I want to share that feeling with the players, and that's what I'll aim for from now on," said Toyama. "I can't forget the atmosphere we used to work in back in the day. Making things on a whim. I want to start that again."

