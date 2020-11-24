Get a job: Join Gameforge as a Lead Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Karlsruhe, Germany
We are Gameforge, one of the leading publishers of free-to-play online games based in Karlsruhe, Germany.
The Game Design department is responsible for providing our users with the best game experience and further optimizing our games. This position requires a high degree of organization, creativity and excellent communication. As Lead* Game Design you communicate with a wide variety of departments. Together with your team, you contribute to providing our customers with one of the best experiences in game services.
Please send us your application in English.
Your mission
- You encourage, mentor and facilitate career development for the Game Designers
- You organize the day-to-day work of our Game Design team
- You collaborate with fellow leaders to develop and improve our teamwork, best practices, tools and processes
- You will support important internal stakeholders with strategy, identification, decision planning, acquisition, development and launch of new products
- You will evangelize the strategic vision and needs of Gameforge with external business partners, in recruitment activities and at trade shows & press events
Your skills
- You have both game design and leadership experience – especially in the gaming industry with PC client and/or console games
- You understand design processes and are able to broaden the team’s design know-how
- You have an excellent grasp on products needs throughout their life cycle
- You have a flair for communication appropriate for the target group and promote an open exchange within your team
- You promote a cooperative working style within your team in order to achieve common goals
- You manage several complex projects in parallel, even under extreme time pressure
Your Gameforge setting
- An international company awaits you! English is our company language, as employees from over 25 nations are part of our team
- Flexibility and safety are important to us! As a company we were quick to react when the Corona pandemic began, sending all our employees to work from home. If you start out as a new employee working for us from home, you will enjoy a structured digital onboarding programme and your equipment will be sent directly to your door
- We support your personal and professional development! Language courses, teambuilding activities, seminars and more
- Need a break from work? No problem! Play a round of table tennis or pinball in our games room, or take a walk around the leafy technology park
- Enthusiasm is in our DNA! Each and every one of us shares a passion for play
Interested? Apply now.
