Get a job: Join Gameforge as a Lead Game Designer

Location: Karlsruhe, Germany

We are Gameforge, one of the leading publishers of free-to-play online games based in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The Game Design department is responsible for providing our users with the best game experience and further optimizing our games. This position requires a high degree of organization, creativity and excellent communication. As Lead* Game Design you communicate with a wide variety of departments. Together with your team, you contribute to providing our customers with one of the best experiences in game services.

Please send us your application in English.

Your mission

You encourage, mentor and facilitate career development for the Game Designers

You organize the day-to-day work of our Game Design team

You collaborate with fellow leaders to develop and improve our teamwork, best practices, tools and processes

You will support important internal stakeholders with strategy, identification, decision planning, acquisition, development and launch of new products

You will evangelize the strategic vision and needs of Gameforge with external business partners, in recruitment activities and at trade shows & press events

Your skills

You have both game design and leadership experience – especially in the gaming industry with PC client and/or console games

You understand design processes and are able to broaden the team’s design know-how

You have an excellent grasp on products needs throughout their life cycle

You have a flair for communication appropriate for the target group and promote an open exchange within your team

You promote a cooperative working style within your team in order to achieve common goals

You manage several complex projects in parallel, even under extreme time pressure

Your Gameforge setting

An international company awaits you! English is our company language, as employees from over 25 nations are part of our team

Flexibility and safety are important to us! As a company we were quick to react when the Corona pandemic began, sending all our employees to work from home. If you start out as a new employee working for us from home, you will enjoy a structured digital onboarding programme and your equipment will be sent directly to your door

We support your personal and professional development! Language courses, teambuilding activities, seminars and more

Need a break from work? No problem! Play a round of table tennis or pinball in our games room, or take a walk around the leafy technology park

Enthusiasm is in our DNA! Each and every one of us shares a passion for play