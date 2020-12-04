Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 4, 2020
Enrollment opens for Apple's fee-reducing Small Business Program

Enrollment opens for Apple's fee-reducing Small Business Program

December 4, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
December 4, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Developers can now enroll for the App Store Small Business Program, which will halve iOS platform fees to 15 percent from 30 percent for smaller creators

In an explainer posted on the Apple Developer website, the company said those looking to enroll must be an Account Holder in the Apple Developer Program, and must have reviewed and accepted the latest Paid Apps agreement posted December 2020. 

The company also noted that any developers who submit their enrollment by December 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. PST, will start benefiting from the program on January 1, 2021. 

Only those developers who earned less than $1 million in revenue throughput 2020 will be eligible for the Small Business Program, although those who've already surpassed that threshold could become eligible in the future if their earnings drop. 

Announcing the initiative back in November, Apple chief exec Tim Cook said the iPhone maker wanted to "help small businesses write the next chapter of creativity and prosperity on the App Store."

"The App Store has been an engine of economic growth like none other, creating millions of new jobs and a pathway to entrepreneurship accessible to anyone with a great idea," continued Cook. "Our new program carries that progress forward -- helping developers fund their small businesses, take risks on new ideas, expand their teams, and continue to make apps that enrich people’s lives."

You can find out more about the Small Business Program, along with an enrollment link, on the Apple Developer website.

