Sponsored: The State of Game Development Report: 2020 & Beyond

Presented by Perforce

The game development industry continues to rapidly evolve. But where is it headed in the 2020s?

The State of Game Development Report: 2020 & Beyond surveyed over 500 game dev professionals to look at the future of the industry. What’s their biggest prediction? What technology advancements and trends are impacting teams? What challenges exist in the game development process and which tools are teams using to solve them?

Get the report to gain insight into: