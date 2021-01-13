Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sponsored: The State of Game Development Report: 2020 & Beyond

Sponsored: The State of Game Development Report: 2020 & Beyond

January 19, 2021 | By Perforce
January 19, 2021 | By Perforce
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing, Whitepaper

Presented by Perforce

The game development industry continues to rapidly evolve. But where is it headed in the 2020s?

The State of Game Development Report: 2020 & Beyond surveyed over 500 game dev professionals to look at the future of the industry. What’s their biggest prediction? What technology advancements and trends are impacting teams? What challenges exist in the game development process and which tools are teams using to solve them?

Get the report to gain insight into:

  • What impact COVID-19 has on existing game development challenges.
  • How growth in AR/VR, eSports, and 5G is driving innovation.
  • Why funding and collaboration are the biggest challenges studios face today.
  • What game development teams need to thrive in the next decade.

Get the results here

