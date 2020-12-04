Neil Druckmann is now co-president of Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog did some top-level role shuffling today at the Santa Monica-based studio. Neil Druckmann, studio vice president and creative director of The Last of Us Part II, is now co-president at the company.

The announcement was made public in a blog post that also announced the addition of Alison Mori and Christian Gyrling as vice presidents of Naughty Dog. Mori was previously director of operations at the company, Gyrling was co-director of programming.

It's been a challenging year for Naughty Dog, which had to delay the debut of The Last of Us Part II after the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the studio to transition to a work-from-home setup.

The game would go on to sell 4 million copies in 3 days.