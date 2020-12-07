MyGames grabs minority stakes in three mobile studios

My.Games Venture Capital (MGVC) has purchased minority stakes in Belarus-based mobile studios Appyfurious, Purple Games, and AppLife.

MGVC is the investment division of Russian video game company My.Games, and was launched in 2017 with the remit of helping promising projects and studios find success on the global market.

As part of the deal, MGVC has the option to increase its holding in all three companies to a controlling stake. For those unfamiliar with the trifecta, Appyfurious is a 75-person strong mobile studio that has released around 20 apps with a combined 40 million installs.

Purple Games, meanwhile, is a 20-person studio that has just soft-launched its debut title, Greenvale, and AppLife is a casual and hyper-casual developer whose flagship game, Parking Escape, has massed over 10 million installs.

The news comes a few months after My.Games acquired stakes in hyper-casual studio Mamboo Games and Russian mobile developer Deus Craft.