Stadia expands to 8 more European countries

Stadia expands to 8 more European countries

December 7, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
December 7, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Google Stadia has officially launched in eight more European countries, bringing the total number of countries where the cloud-based game streaming service is up and running to 22.

This means that would-be players in Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Switzerland are now able to sign up for the service through their Google accounts and play remotely-hosted games using a Chrome browser, select mobile phones, or TV via a Chromecast Ultra.

This expansion falls a little more than a year after Stadia made its first debut. This also comes only weeks after it announced plans to launch on iOS via a web app, a decision likely meant to sidestep Apple's limiting rules regarding streaming services hosted on its App Store.

