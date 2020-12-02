Get a job: Airship Syndicate is hiring a Mid to Senior Worldbuilder

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

We're currently working on an unannounced PC/console title (with an exciting pedigree), and need help bringing the game world to life.



If you love building levels and bringing worlds to life for players, read on!



RESPONSIBILITIES:

Creating interesting, lived-in worlds with clever world building in Unreal Engine.

Placing environment assets, VFX, lighting, and so on

Establishing and maintaining technical requirements for environment assets and levels

Working closely with designers to iterate on and finalize level layouts

Utilization of 3DS Max or Maya, Photoshop, and other related tools to author environment assets

Working with art leadership to review, critique and iterate on work

REQUIREMENTS:

Familiarity with the usual tools of the trade: modeling tools, game engines, source control, and so on.

A keen willingness to adapt work as design iterates or evolves

A do-whatever-it-takes mindset: flexibility to learn and grow to fill the needs of a small team

Good understanding of how to create believable and visually memorable levels

Good understanding optimization needs and other technical requirements regarding performance

5+ years of experience, demonstrating the above responsibilities in action

Must be immediately eligible to work in the United States

PLUSES:

Titles shipped using Unreal

Titles shipped across major platforms

Affinity to learning new tools and techs

Proficiency creating hand-painted textures

SOME OF THE BENEFITS WE OFFER:

Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision

Profit sharing

Generous PTO

Relocation packages

PLUS...

Office movie lunches

Snacks on snacks on snacks

Ping Pong with a leaderboard

One sick mame cabinet

