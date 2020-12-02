Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Airship Syndicate is hiring a Mid to Senior Worldbuilder

December 7, 2020 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertisead right now.

Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine, Airship Syndicate

Location: Austin, Texas

We're currently working on an unannounced PC/console title (with an exciting pedigree), and need help bringing the game world to life.

If you love building levels and bringing worlds to life for players, read on!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Creating interesting, lived-in worlds with clever world building in Unreal Engine.
  • Placing environment assets, VFX, lighting, and so on
  • Establishing and maintaining technical requirements for environment assets and levels
  • Working closely with designers to iterate on and finalize level layouts
  • Utilization of 3DS Max or Maya, Photoshop, and other related tools to author environment assets
  • Working with art leadership to review, critique and iterate on work

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiarity with the usual tools of the trade: modeling tools, game engines, source control, and so on.
  • A keen willingness to adapt work as design iterates or evolves
  • A do-whatever-it-takes mindset: flexibility to learn and grow to fill the needs of a small team
  • Good understanding of how to create believable and visually memorable levels
  • Good understanding optimization needs and other technical requirements regarding performance
  • 5+ years of experience, demonstrating the above responsibilities in action
  • Must be immediately eligible to work in the United States

PLUSES:

  • Titles shipped using Unreal
  • Titles shipped across major platforms
  • Affinity to learning new tools and techs
  • Proficiency creating hand-painted textures

SOME OF THE BENEFITS WE OFFER:

  • Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision
  • Profit sharing
  • Generous PTO
  • Relocation packages 

PLUS...

  • Office movie lunches
  • Snacks on snacks on snacks
  • Ping Pong with a leaderboard
  • One sick mame cabinet

Please note, due to a high volume of applicants we cannot reply to each individually. Only those in consideration for a position will receive a reply. Thank you!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

