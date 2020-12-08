Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 8, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 8, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 8, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Curve Digital appoints former Tencent and Sega exec John Clark as CEO

Curve Digital appoints former Tencent and Sega exec John Clark as CEO

December 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
December 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Human: Fall Flat and Hotshot Racing publisher Curve Digital has named former SEGA and Tencent exec John Clark as its new CEO. 

Clark served as VP of partnerships in Europe during his time at Tencent, and before that spent 13 years at Sega Europe working as the EVP of publishing. 

The appointment comes a few weeks after Curve acquired For the King developer IronOak Games for an undisclosed fee. 

At the time of the acquisition, Curve said it was "looking at more acquisitions" in a bid to scale up,  and it seems Clark has been brought in to oversee proceedings as the UK publisher continues to expand. 

"I’ve been impressed with Curve Digital’s growth over the past few years, and I’m delighted and honored to be joining the team," commented Clark.

"We have a great portfolio of developer partnerships, some great franchises and have added to our team of talent thanks to the acquisitions of the Runner Deck and IronOak studios. We have a very bright future ahead and I’m looking forward to working with the team to help shape it."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.08.20]
Senior Mobile Game Developer (C++) - Forge of Empires
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.08.20]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[12.08.20]
Senior Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer
Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[12.07.20]
Senior Tech Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image