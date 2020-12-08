Curve Digital appoints former Tencent and Sega exec John Clark as CEO

Human: Fall Flat and Hotshot Racing publisher Curve Digital has named former SEGA and Tencent exec John Clark as its new CEO.

Clark served as VP of partnerships in Europe during his time at Tencent, and before that spent 13 years at Sega Europe working as the EVP of publishing.

The appointment comes a few weeks after Curve acquired For the King developer IronOak Games for an undisclosed fee.

At the time of the acquisition, Curve said it was "looking at more acquisitions" in a bid to scale up, and it seems Clark has been brought in to oversee proceedings as the UK publisher continues to expand.

"I’ve been impressed with Curve Digital’s growth over the past few years, and I’m delighted and honored to be joining the team," commented Clark.

"We have a great portfolio of developer partnerships, some great franchises and have added to our team of talent thanks to the acquisitions of the Runner Deck and IronOak studios. We have a very bright future ahead and I’m looking forward to working with the team to help shape it."