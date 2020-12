Newsbrief: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands sold through 3.7 million units in 24 hours to become the fastest-selling PC game of all time.

Shadowlands is the eighth expansion pack for Blizzard's long-running MMO, and launched worldwide on November 23, 2020.

The previous fastest selling PC title was Diablo III, another Blizzard release that managed to sell 3.5 million copies during its first day on shelves back in 2012.