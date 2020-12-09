Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 9, 2020
December 9, 2020
December 9, 2020
Ubisoft names VP of global diversity and inclusion to improve workplace culture

December 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Ubisoft has named Raashi Sikka as its first vice president of global diversity and inclusion. The appointment comes as the French publisher looks to reshape its workplace culture following a number of high-profile misconduct allegations across multiple studios. 

In her new role, Sikka will report directly to Ubisoft CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot, and has been given a broad mandate to lead and implement changes that "champion, promote, and develop inclusion strategies and diversity initiatives."

That will include establishing and implementing a comprehensive diversity and inclusion roadmap "to enrich and support the company culture at all levels, from Human Resources to Editorial and Game development, Community and Marketing."

Before joining Ubisoft, Sikka served as Uber's head of diversity and inclusion across the EMEA and APAC regions, working to build, launch, and operationalize a diversity and inclusion strategy that fit the needs of multiple businesses and regions. 

Sikka has pledged to "carefully listen to all voices that want to participate in improving Ubisoft's values and culture," adding she will count on the support of every Ubisoft employee to help move the company forward. 

"Video games have the power to promote the values of diversity and inclusion. I hope my work will help reinforce this and ensure the content created at Ubisoft is reflective of the different backgrounds, cultures, identities and stories the teams bring to work each day," commented Sikka, who will officially step into the role on February 1, 2021. 

"Ubisoft's leadership has demonstrated a real commitment to this, and I am excited about what we can achieve together."

