CD Projekt adding seizure warning to Cyberpunk after reporter finds multiple triggers

December 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is adding an in-game warning to help players avoid epileptic triggers. 

As highlighted by Game Informer, the long-awaited RPG apparently features a number of epileptic triggers that could catch some players unaware and induce seizures. 

Game Informer reporter Liana Ruppert, who's prone to seizures themselves, explained they suffered one major seizure and very nearly experienced others during their time with Cyberpunk 2077. To help others avoid similar experiences, they put together a useful PSA that tells players how to avoid certain glitching animations and sequences they'll encounter throughout the game. 

Responding to that report on Twitter (via the Cyberpunk account), CD Projekt said it's "working on adding a separate warning in the game" that'll presumably tell players what to expect. The studio also explained its dev team is currently exploring what a permanent solution will look like, and will be implementing that fix "as soon as possible."

The company then pointed users to its End User License Agreement, where under Section 3.2 it has placed a 'seizure warning' that indicates "Cyberpunk 2077 may contain flashing lights and images," and suggests users with an epileptic condition consult their doctor before playing. The full warning can be read below.

It's unclear when any of these warnings and fixes will be implemented. The title is launching tomorrow on November 10 after mutiple delays and mandatory crunch that saw employees work six-day weeks in a bid to add last-minute polish.

