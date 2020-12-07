Get a job: Fox Cub Games is hiring a (remote!) Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Remote

Fox Cub Games is leading development of a new wave of casual games - messenger games. The Facebook Canvas games and Mobile Games have been two waves. Messenger games are a rising third wave and we’re right at the start of that. The current tension between Facebook and Apple is symptomatic of a shift in game distribution, and all the messenger platforms are looking to move in. Our leadership team is experienced with both the viral growth (founding product managers at Zynga) and high ARPU monetization games (extensive casino game experience). We are also well connected with the top messenger platforms and are able to get access to unreleased features and distribution channels.

Our company operates entirely in the cloud, there is no physical office and no nationality boundaries. Everyone works from the comfort of their home. Smart people like you don’t belong in corporations with bureaucratic hierarchies. We want to work with people who are honest, direct and have a “go-get-it-done-attitude.”

Our team is looking for an experienced fullstack software engineer to help us build new games and a new game engine using Cocos Creator and Typescript. You will work with designers and artists to create new features and content in the game, as well as fix bugs, improve performance, and write tools to improve the efficiency of the team. We are investing heavily in infrastructure and tools to create the foundation for many games to come.

The development process is very collaborative. You will have a strong voice in deciding what we do, including gameplay and design. Our culture is very open and transparent. We work hard to empowered everyone to make decisions and affect change.

The Role:

Help write code for all aspects of a brand new game. We have wireframe, mockups, functional specs, and tuning for the game.

Help us write our new generation of game engine for rapid development of high performance web/mobile games.

We don't care where you are in the world, but you must be able to consistently work 9am-3pm Pacific Time, Mon-Fri

About You:

2+ years experience in Game Development

Have successfully shipped at least one game using either Unity, Cocos Creator, Javascript or Typescript

Understand and identify good user experience, good visuals, and good game design

Design and write simple algorithms, and choose appropriate data structures

Tweak & adjust particle systems as well as hook up VFX from artists

Good with Git

Familiarity of games, mobile games, and mobile devices

Fluent in spoken English and willing to talk on voice chat to collaborate with co-workers

Bonus skill: Integrate new native code iOS / Android plugins into our Cocos Creator project

Bonus skill: Understand web or mobile performance bottlenecks and suggest/implement changes to improve performance

Bonus skill: Leadership experience, such as leading a team or working as a producer

Benefits:

Medical, Dental, Vision

PTO

401K

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.