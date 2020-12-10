Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 10, 2020
Bad Robot Games' first in-house dev studio will create 'cross-medium' franchises

December 10, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Bad Robot Games has established a new in-house development studio to create original properties for all platforms. 

The new opening is called Bad Robot Games Studio, and will be led by industry veteran Michael Booth, who previously served as lead designer on Left 4 Dead at Valve, and most recently worked as Facebook's social VR director. 

Bad Robot Games Studio will collaborate with Bad Robot's movie and television departments to create stories that can "live across multiple mediums." The studio's first project will be a triple-A title for PC and consoles that's being pitched as a co-op, cinematic experience. 

Anna Sweet, chief exec of Bad Robot Games, which was founded as an offshoot of J.J. Abram's film production company back in 2018, said the studio will adopt the company's "fully integrated approach to cross-medium world building."

"All our projects unite our games industry veterans, our film and TV colleagues, and our larger network of talent (writers, composers, sound designers, concept artists, and more), which uniquely allows us to blend artists, areas of expertise, and perspectives across industries to create truly innovative games," said Sweet, who was named CEO in July this year.

"Because of this constant collaboration, we’re able to bring a novel, fully integrated approach to cross-medium world building. Mike is one of the most accomplished game developers in the world and he is constantly looking for ways to advance and innovate to help deliver the most compelling experiences to players."

