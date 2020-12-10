Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 10, 2020
December 10, 2020
Zynga-owned Rollic acquires Onnect from dev Chef Game Studio for $6 million

December 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

Rollic is now the owner of the matching game Onnect, following a $6 million deal with the casual game's developer Chef Game Studio.

According to VentureBeat, Rollic was already part owner and publisher of Onnect; this latest buy means that Rollic will helm development moving forward and count the title among its own game portfolio.

The sale also includes a potential future payment of $1 million to Chef Game Studio if certain terms and conditions are met down the line.

Notably, Rollic itself only came under Zynga's wing recently. The hyper-casual game studio was acquired by the casual game giant back in August for a sum of $167 million which, according to a Zynga statement at the time, aimed to help it expand into the hyper-casual category.

