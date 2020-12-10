Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

CD Projekt Red boasts 8 million preorders for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red boasts 8 million preorders for Cyberpunk 2077

December 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
December 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
We won't know exactly what sales look like for CD Projekt Red's latest until the Polish company's next financial report (or maybe a future celebratory tweet), but as a teaser the developer has shared that Cyberpunk 2077 gathered 8 million preorders before launch.

It's been a long road up to this point, both in the final stretch and in the years since Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced, as IGN recently reminded us, all the way back in 2012.

Cyberpunk 2077 officially launched today, December 10, after facing numerous delays in just the last several months alone (including one that seemingly caught its developers by surprise.)

Along with that, the final stretch for the game was reportedly one mired with crunch as internal emails backtracked on CDPR's previous anti-crunch commitments by mandating six-day work weeks in the lead up to launch.

