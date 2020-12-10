Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 10, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 10, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 10, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Revived Telltale isn't developing its next episodic game episode-by-episode

Revived Telltale isn't developing its next episodic game episode-by-episode

December 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
December 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production

Telltale--that is, the group that revived the studio and some properties after its sudden shutdown a few years back--has shared a small update on the state of some of its products.

That note, readable here, mentions that its The Wolf Among Us sequel is still planned as a 'season' and as such is likely releasing on the episodic structure that the original Telltale studio was known for, this time around Telltale won't start releasing episodes until development on the entire season is wrapped.

"We know that you're excited to hear more about The Wolf Among Us 2. And we look forward to telling you more when the time is right. What we can say is that we are developing the entire season at once and there is more to do before we're ready to share what's next for the Fabletown gang. It's just not time yet."

The brief update also mentions that the revived-Telltale has so far been able to re-release several legacy Telltale titles like Tales from Monkey Island, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People, Telltale Texas Hold'Em! And Telltale Batman Series: Shadow Edition. Not all of the company's old titles are up for a rerelease, however, as in some cases rights have reverted back to IP owners. 

Related Jobs

Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[12.10.20]
(Senior) QA Automation Engineer
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[12.10.20]
Head of QA Engineering
Gameforge AG
Gameforge AG — Karlsruhe, Germany
[12.10.20]
Lead Game Design
Gameforge AG
Gameforge AG — Karlsruhe, Germany
[12.09.20]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image