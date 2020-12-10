Revived Telltale isn't developing its next episodic game episode-by-episode

Telltale--that is, the group that revived the studio and some properties after its sudden shutdown a few years back--has shared a small update on the state of some of its products.

That note, readable here, mentions that its The Wolf Among Us sequel is still planned as a 'season' and as such is likely releasing on the episodic structure that the original Telltale studio was known for, this time around Telltale won't start releasing episodes until development on the entire season is wrapped.

"We know that you're excited to hear more about The Wolf Among Us 2. And we look forward to telling you more when the time is right. What we can say is that we are developing the entire season at once and there is more to do before we're ready to share what's next for the Fabletown gang. It's just not time yet."

The brief update also mentions that the revived-Telltale has so far been able to re-release several legacy Telltale titles like Tales from Monkey Island, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People, Telltale Texas Hold'Em! And Telltale Batman Series: Shadow Edition. Not all of the company's old titles are up for a rerelease, however, as in some cases rights have reverted back to IP owners.