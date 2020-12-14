Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Reminder: Submissions for 2021 GDC Core Concepts talks close Wednesday night

Reminder: Submissions for 2021 GDC Core Concepts talks close Wednesday night

December 14, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
December 14, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

The organizers of the 2020 Game Developers Conference would like to remind you that submissions for Core Concepts sessions at GDC 2021 will be closing on December 16th at 11:59 PM PST.

That means you have a little under three days to pitch your talk for the first wave of GDC 2021 submissions. GDC's organizers have worked to build a process that will allow attendees to present remotely or in-person at this year's hybrid event.

This opportunity also allows speakers who may otherwise have difficulty traveling to San Francisco to present their talks to be viewed by game developers all around the globe.

Speakers can submit talks covering the following categories:

  • Advocacy
  • Audio
  • Business & Marketing
  • Design
  • Production & Team Management
  • Programming
  • Visual Arts

To review submission guidelines, and get started on your talk pitch, be sure to check out the full summary of guidelines and expectations here.

GDC and Gamasutra are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.14.20]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd — Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
[12.14.20]
Lead Programmer
University of Utah
University of Utah — Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
[12.11.20]
Assistant Professor (Lecturer)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[12.11.20]
Senior AI Designer (Vanguard)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image