Reminder: Submissions for 2021 GDC Core Concepts talks close Wednesday night

The organizers of the 2020 Game Developers Conference would like to remind you that submissions for Core Concepts sessions at GDC 2021 will be closing on December 16th at 11:59 PM PST.

That means you have a little under three days to pitch your talk for the first wave of GDC 2021 submissions. GDC's organizers have worked to build a process that will allow attendees to present remotely or in-person at this year's hybrid event.

This opportunity also allows speakers who may otherwise have difficulty traveling to San Francisco to present their talks to be viewed by game developers all around the globe.

Speakers can submit talks covering the following categories:

Advocacy

Audio

Business & Marketing

Design

Production & Team Management

Programming

Visual Arts

To review submission guidelines, and get started on your talk pitch, be sure to check out the full summary of guidelines and expectations here.

