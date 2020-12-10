The Game Awards' Future Class highlights 50 people shaping the future of the game industry

A new initiative from The Game Awards aims to highlight those making waves in the game industry and are helping to shape its "bright, bold and inclusive" future.

The full list found here shares the names and stories of 50 members of the game industry, collecting stand-out figures that range from developers to media, streamers, esports players, and more.

"The Game Awards Future Class features a diverse group of builders, thinkers and dreamers whose voices elevate and diversify the artform of gaming and whose passion makes the industry stronger," explains a press release.

The list is filled with names game developers should keep an eye out for, or may even know already like accessibility consultants, specialists, and advocates Brandon Cole, Morgan Baker, Ian Hamilton, Randy Fitzgerald, Cherry Thompson, and Steve Saylor.

The inaugural class features developers like Minecraft's lead gameplay developer Agnes Larsson, EggNut co-founder Aleksandra Korabelnikova, 343 Industries game designer Fernando Reyes Medina, Capybara Games lead narrative designer Kaitlin Tremblay, EA's inclusive design & product development director Tülay Tetiker McNally, game director and narrative lead Xalavier Nelson Jr., and many, many others.

The Future Class is set to be featured during tonight's broadcast of The Game Awards.