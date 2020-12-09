Get a job: LTU is hiring an Assistant Professor of Game Design

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Southfield, Michigan

We are a technological university focused on being an agile and entrepreneurial tech incubator that critically incorporates academia in the production of new industries and industry leaders. Game Design is positioning itself to be integral to this journey and we are calling for exceptional humans to help shape the direction of gaming in the Department of Design.

We are looking for outstanding and potentially unconventional candidates for a tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant Professor in the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game Design program. The appointee will join a strong, collaborative group of teaching and applied research faculty to continue to develop pedagogical innovations in design and practice. The appointment will commence in August 2021.

Preferred Qualifications

Candidates should hold a terminal degree in Game Design or an aligned field (digital media, interactive media, game studies or other closely affiliated field) from an accredited institution. Candidates will exhibit the ability to develop scholarship with a clear creative or research agenda. Candidates should identify experience in areas of knowledge aligned with industry-standard processes, procedures, technology and practices. Preference will be given to candidates with game engine, game theory, interactive, experiential, or digital interface design experience. A strong understanding of design methodology is desirable.

We seek a colleague with a forward-thinking approach to course delivery, skill-based or studio-based design pedagogy and a history of working across disciplines with other designers as well as scientists, scholars, artists, and those outside of the field of game design. Candidates should document their interest in cross-disciplinary opportunities to link game design knowledge to the parallel design disciplines represented in Lawrence Tech’s College of Architecture and Design (Architecture, Transportation Design, Industrial Design, Interior Design and Graphic Design).

Preference given to candidates that demonstrate: a combination of design studio and lecture/seminar-based teaching experience at the college level, and the ability to work with and promote a diverse student body.

The College of Architecture and Design

The College of Architecture and Design (CoAD) offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in a range of design related disciplines with emphasis on professional practice and technological innovation. With the Detroit Center for Design and Technology (DCDT), the College leverages its location through industry sponsored projects, research collaborations, and community outreach. The College cultivates a broader multidisciplinary discussion within its university, and sees design as having a central role in the education of its students.

The College of Architecture and Design at Lawrence Technological University believes that people should feel included and valued. We support a diverse culture of inclusiveness, which is a core design value rather than an overlaid policy. We believe that belonging translates to pride in our work and adds to our passion to engage. This should transcend any knowledge area, program, or department and lead to standards of excellence, innovation and social responsibility. We fully support our student groups focused on supporting minorities (Association of Indian Students, Black Students Union, Muslim Student Association), veterans (LTU Veterans Group), and LGTBQ (OUT! at LTU with Friends).

Required Application Documents

Interested candidates should e-mail a single PDF that is less than 20MB.

The PDF should contain:

letter of interest curriculum vitae list of three references with contact information portfolio of relevant professional, scholarly, or creative work portfolio of student work (if applicable) statement describing the applicant’s scholarly and pedagogical philosophy statement about the applicant’s demonstrated approach to diversity and inclusion

