The Last of Us Part II dominates The Game Awards 2020

The Last of Us Part II took home the top prize at The Game Awards 2020, which returned last night to celebrate the games industry's best and brightest with a little help from some celebrity guests and the now-expected buffet of announcements and trailers.
Naughty Dog's long-awaited sequel dominated the show, nabbing the Game of the Year award along with other honors including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, Innovation in Accessibility, and Best Action/Adventure.
Other notable winners included Supergiant's acclaimed god-like dungeon crawler, Hades, which was honored with the Best Indie and Best Action awards, and multiplayer sensation Among Us, which swept the Best Multiplayer and Best Mobile categories.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, another multiplayer sensation, nabbed the Best Community Support award, while Valve's long-awaited sequel Half-Life: Alyx took home the Best VR/AR prize.
Elsewhere, Nintendo's lockdown-busting slice-of-life simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons won the Best Family award, while Sony witnessed another first-part victory as Sucker Punch's open-world samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima took home the prize for Best Art Direction.
You can find the full list of winners below, or check out the show in full over on The Game Awards website.
- Game of the Year -- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Best Game Direction -- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Best Narrative -- The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
- Best Art Direction -- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Best Score and Music -- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Best Audio Design -- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Best Performance -- Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Games for Impact -- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Best Ongoing -- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Best Indie -- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Best Mobile -- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Best Community Support -- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Innovation in Accessibility -- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Best VR/AR -- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Best Action -- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Best Action/Adventure -- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Best Role Playing -- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Best Fighting -- Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Best Family -- Animal Crossings: New Horizon (Nintendo)
- Best Sim/Strategy -- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- Best Sports/Racing -- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
- Best Multiplayer -- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Best Debut Game -- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
- Content Creator of the Year -- Valkyrae
- Best Esports Game -- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Best Esports Athlete -- Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends
- Best Esports Team -- G2 Esports / League of Legends
- Best Esports Event -- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Best Esports Host -- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Best Esports Coach -- Danny “Zonic” Sørensen