UK games industry made record $3.84 billion economic contribution in 2019

The UK games industry made a record £2.91 billion ($3.84 billion) contribution to the country's national economy in 2019.

That's according to new economic estimates released by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS), which reveals the industry contributed £2.91 billion ($3.84 billion) in gross value added (GVA) through development and publishing -- representing a 9.1 percent increase on 2018.

Industry trade body Ukie has suggested the latest estimates show the UK video game sector will play pivotal role in helping the region's economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

It also noted that the latest numbers only accord for the impact of game development and publishing, suggesting the "full size and economic contribution" of the entire UK games industry -- including support services, retail, esports, and merchandising -- could be even larger.

"These new figures underline how successfully, and quickly, the UK industry is growing. With leveling up firmly on the Government’s agenda, it makes perfect sense to back a sector that has 55 percent of game development roles based outside London," commented Ukie CEO, Dr Jo Twist, in a blog post.

"That’s why we’re calling for greater and longer-term investment into the UK Games Fund and into an industry matched skills fund. The UK needs to show it can lead the world while backing local communities and the best way to do that is to back the modern, innovative and resilient games sector."