CDPR estimates Cyberpunk 2077 has recouped development, marketing costs

According to a brief report shared by CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077 has likely already made enough money to cover both its development and marketing costs.

In that memo, the CD Projekt board notes that it is considering both estimated licensing royalties and pre-order sales of Cyberpunk 2077 across all digital distribution channels.

While we likely won't see the full picture until CD Projekt's next financial report, this and other tidbits shared by the company bode well for its latest triple-A launch.

Among those is the news that Cyberpunk 2077 exceeded 8 million preorders by launch. As shared in tweets shared to its investor-centric Twitter account, 74 percent of those pre-orders were digital copies of the game. Most preorders were for PC copies of the game--59 percent PC, compared to 41 percent console--and on Steam alone CD Projekt says that Cyberpunk 2077 generated $50 million in revenue on Steam as two weeks before launch.