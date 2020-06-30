Get a job: Join Remedy as a UI Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally® and one of the world’s leading independent game studios is looking for a UI Designer (F2P/GaaS) for an exciting new online multiplayer game.

If you are passionate about F2P / Games as a Service and like taking ownership of multiple gameplay systems, driving them from concept to final implementation in production levels and being responsible for their final quality in the hands of our passionate players, then this job is for you!

Responsibilities

Design, prototype and script core gameplay UI, HUD, and game menus under the direction of the Lead Designer and the Game Director

Take responsibility for key systems, driving them from concept to full implementation and polish

Work with other content disciplines to ensure your features have the various feedback systems required to make in-game cause and effect clear to players

Create both high level system overviews and technical specifications to communicate your ideas with other team members

Plan your work to ensure your features are delivered on time and to an exceptional level of quality

Help to define the visual style of the game’s UI and create polished visual assets

Requirements and qualifications

Proven experience as a UI Designer and at least two shipped projects on PC and/or console as a UI Designer or in a similar position

Proficiency with UI design and prototyping tools (Sketch, Axure, Balsamiq, etc.)

Knowledge and experience working with scripting languages

Ability to implement UI widgets and features in Unreal or similar game engines

Strong portfolio showcasing your design projects

Ability to take constructive feedback from leads, publishers and other team members and channel it into improving the product

Dedicated to contributing towards a friendly team environment

An amazing ability to communicate both verbally and in written form (in English)

The ideal candidate will also have

Experience with game production pipelines and tools

Prototyping experience (e.g. Unreal/Unity)

Motion design and/or animation experience

Interest and understanding of F2P/GaaS: you are an avid player of F2P/Gaas games

Experience working with Agile development methodologies (Scrum, Kanban etc.)

Interest towards cognitive science and human behaviour

Interest or background in visual design

What is in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV, portfolio and other information relevant to the position.

