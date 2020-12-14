CD Projekt offering refunds to Cyberpunk players on consoles after shaky launch

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) is offering refunds to Cyberpunk 2077 players on consoles who feel let down by the state of the game at launch.

The Polish studio has also apologized for not showcasing Cyberpunk on base last-generation consoles, with that decision coupled with the title's shaky performance leading some to accuse CDPR of intentionally misleading consumers.

Cyberpunk finally landed on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles last week after various delays and instances of mandatory crunch, and according to CDPR has already recouped its development and marketing costs. The title also accumulated over 8 million pre-orders, and was initially praised by critics (who were only granted access to review codes on PC).

Since then, however, players (especially those on last-gen consoles) have been highlighting some of the game's rougher edges, which include numerous bugs and frequent crashes - many of which I've experienced first-hand.

Acknowledging those frustrations in a Twitter statement, CDPR pledged to "fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience" with upcoming patches and updates, but also offered to refund Xbox and PS4 players who aren't satisfied with their purchase.

"First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-get consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play batter on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," wrote the company.

"We would always like everyone who buys our games to be satisfied with their purchase. We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy."

The company is instructing console players to refund digital versions of the title using the respective systems on PSN and Xbox, or look to return physical copies to retailers. It has also pledged to help players get their money back in situations where businesses refuse to co-operate.