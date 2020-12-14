Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve upgrades News Hub from experiment to full-fledged Steam feature

Valve upgrades News Hub from experiment to full-fledged Steam feature

December 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
December 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Another Steam Labs' experiment has graduated from the program and made its way to the regular Steam client.

This latest addition is Steam News Hub, a dedicated space within Steam for its users to find news, updates, and events for the games they've interacted with on the digital game platform.

It first debuted way back in March as Experiment 009, aiming to offer a personalized feed of news, both from game makers and from Steam News Curators (like Gamasutra!).

As a full Steam feature, a blog post explains the tool aims to offer personalized news right out of the box, but also allow Steam users to customize what info is fed to them and where that info is coming from.

The feed captures game updates and patch notes, news shared by developers about game milestones and the like, in-game events, posts from top games on Steam, official Steam announcements (including Steamworks news for devs), and News Curator curated news.

The official News Hub launch also closely follows the launch of an all new Steam Labs Experiment. That new tweak, dubbed Experiment 010: Browsing Steam, is a major change to how discovery works on Steam. Find out exactly how here in this post from one of its creators.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.11.20]
Senior Concept Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.11.20]
Junior Technical Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[12.11.20]
Associate Art Director (Vanguard)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[12.11.20]
UI Designer (Vanguard)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image