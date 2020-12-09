Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Petroglyph Games as a Graphics Engineer

December 14, 2020 | By Staff
Graphics Engineer, Petroglyph Games

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

A graphics engineer is needed to help maintain, upgrade, and extend our in-house game engine. Your tasks will focus on tools and technology used in our graphics engine.  You will also be expected to perform code and memory optimization tasks in both the low level engine code and in higher level game code.  You will also be expected to help create or maintain documentation of the engine.  At times you will need to work side by side with artists and designers, developing new features or helping them take advantage of existing features and implement new rendering techniques.

Requirements: 

  • Experience programming DirectX 11 & 12
  • Shipped at least one game, preferably cross-platform
  • Experience optimizing both CPU and GPU code for memory and speed
  • Knowledge of current rendering techniques
  • Strong 3D math and computer graphics experience
  • Solid C and C++ knowledge
  • Experience writing and debugging shader code
  • Positive attitude
  • Strong work ethic and willingness to adapt
  • Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent experience).
  • At least 2 years of experience

    Preferable:     
  • Knowledge of Vulkan, OpenGL, PlayStation APIs
  • Familiarity with 3D Studio Max plugins
  • Tools programming experience

Full-time onsite employees must be eligible to work in the United States. We will also consider contract work from within or outside the USA. Strong English language skills in compatible time zones will also be considered.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

