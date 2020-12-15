Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 15, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 15, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 15, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Keywords acquires High Voltage Software for $50 million

Keywords acquires High Voltage Software for $50 million

December 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
December 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Irish game service provider Keywords Studios has acquired High Voltage Software for up to $50 million

The deal will see Keywords hand over an initial $23.75 million in cash, and $9.75 million worth of newly issued ordinary shares. A deferred payment of $16.5 million will also be paid out if certain performance targets and other conditions are met before December 31, 2021. 

High Voltage has studios in Illinois and Louisiana, and has worked on over 100 games in its 27-year history including titles like Injustice: Gods Among Us, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, and Fortnite

Keywords said the purchase will bolster its game development service line, and explained High Voltage's experience working with propriety game engines, gaming platforms, and genres will further its aim of becoming the 'go to' technical and creative services platform for the global video games industry.

"The multitalented team at High Voltage team brings deep expertise in the Unreal Game Engine development environment, honed particularly well in recent years through working closely with Epic Games on Fortnite, as well as a track record of having worked with many client proprietary game engines, gaming platforms and game genres," commented Keywords chief exec, Andrew Day.

"It also adds a new presence in Chicago, and in New Orleans, for the Group, providing access to an additional pool of talent.  I am very pleased indeed to welcome Kerry and the crew at High Voltate Software to the Keywords Studios family and look forward to enabling their continued growth as part of the Group."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.15.20]
Senior Mobile Game Developer (C++) - Forge of Empires
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.15.20]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
Playco
Playco — Remote, Remote, Remote
[12.15.20]
Senior Game Designer
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[12.15.20]
Senior Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image