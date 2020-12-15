Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Pocket Mortys developer Big Pixel Studios is shutting down

December 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Pocket Mortys developer Big Pixel Studios has shut down. A number of employees shared the news on Twitter, and explained the entire 40-strong team will be made redundant on January 1, 2020. 

The news comes over two years after Big Pixel was acquired Adult Swim, which bought the UK studio to expand its in-house development capabilities. In the long-term, Big Pixel was tasked with supporting Pocket Mortys with new features, and creating new titles under the Adult Swim Label. 

"Big shout out to all the amazing people at Big Pixel who gave it everything to produce truly awesome games," wrote Big Pixel co-founder and VP, Dave Purpitt, on Twitter. "Working with this team every day has been an absolute pleasure. An experience I'll never forget. Looking forward to 2021 and new things to come."

It's unclear why the studio has been shuttered or what the future holds for Pocket Mortys, with both Adult Swim and Big Pixel itself yet to release an official statement.

