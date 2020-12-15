Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Tilting Point pens $40 million UA team up with Gunship Battle: Total Warfare dev Joycity

December 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Korean developer and publisher Joycity has teamed up with Tilting Point, landing the studio as much as $40 million to use for user acquisition in the process.

The deal sees Tilting Point investing up to that sum over the next year while it flexes its publishing chops to expand Gunship Battle: Total Warfare's audience, both internationally and in the United States.

Prior to the partnership, Gunship Battle: Total Warfare boasts over 100 million downloads and has a Google Play Store 'Editor's Choice award under its belt. On Tilting Point's side of things, the company notes that this is the largest UA partnership it has made to date, and not for lack of competition. Last year, the company pledged to pour up to $30 million into Cat Game dev Mino and $20 million into Toy Party dev CookApps in similar deals.

