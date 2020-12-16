Microsoft delays launch of EA Play on Game Pass Ultimate for PC until 2021

The launch of EA Play on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC has been delayed until 2021 to give Microsoft more time to deliver a "great experience."

EA Play has already been added to Microsoft's premium subscription service on consoles (at no additional cost), and was initially slated to arrive on PC "this holiday."

With the holidays well and truly upon us, however, Microsoft has asked PC subscribers for "a little more patience" while it keeps working with EA to integrate the service.

"We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together," wrote the company in a blog post.

"In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience.We’ll have more to share early next year; as always, we appreciate your support as we work to deliver this experience for our Xbox Game Pass members. Stay tuned for more information."