GOG backtracks on Devotion re-launch hours after it was announced

Digital game storefront GOG has backtracked on its decision to list horror title Devotion, just hours after developer Red Candle Games announced it would be re-launching on the platform.

Devotion was initially released in 2019, but was pulled from sale on Steam after attracting criticism over the use on an in-game art asset mocking Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Red Candle has since re-released the title in physical form in its home county of Taiwan, and earlier this year said it may pursue other launch plans further down the line. It seems bringing Devotion to GOG -- the online marketplace owned by Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt (which has been no stranger to controversy of late) -- was one such plan.

Yet, just hours after the studio announced Devotion would be making its long-awaited digital reappearance on GOG, the marketplace said it has "decided not to list the game." Although the company didn't offer a concrete reason for the u-turn, it suggested pressure from players is the cause.

"Earlier today, it was announced that the game Devotion is coming to GOG," reads a tweet from GOG, posted around four hours after the initial announcement. "After receiving many messages from gamers, we have decided not to list the game in our store."

At the time of writing, Red Candle has yet to comment on GOG and CD Projekt's sudden about-turn.