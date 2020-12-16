Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 16, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 16, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 16, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GOG backtracks on Devotion re-launch hours after it was announced

GOG backtracks on Devotion re-launch hours after it was announced

December 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
December 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Digital game storefront GOG has backtracked on its decision to list horror title Devotion, just hours after developer Red Candle Games announced it would be re-launching on the platform. 

Devotion was initially released in 2019, but was pulled from sale on Steam after attracting criticism over the use on an in-game art asset mocking Chinese president Xi Jinping. 

Red Candle has since re-released the title in physical form in its home county of Taiwan, and earlier this year said it may pursue other launch plans further down the line. It seems bringing Devotion to GOG -- the online marketplace owned by Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt (which has been no stranger to controversy of late) -- was one such plan. 

Yet, just hours after the studio announced Devotion would be making its long-awaited digital reappearance on GOG, the marketplace said it has "decided not to list the game." Although the company didn't offer a concrete reason for the u-turn, it suggested pressure from players is the cause. 

"Earlier today, it was announced that the game Devotion is coming to GOG," reads a tweet from GOG, posted around four hours after the initial announcement. "After receiving many messages from gamers, we have decided not to list the game in our store."

At the time of writing, Red Candle has yet to comment on GOG and CD Projekt's sudden about-turn.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.16.20]
Java Software Developer - Core Team
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.16.20]
QA Engineer (Quality Assistance / Quality Assurance) - NEW Mobile Game Project
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[12.16.20]
Senior Producer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[12.16.20]
Senior Development Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image